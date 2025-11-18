Fenstersheib Law Group Hosts Hallandale Turkey Giveaway Ahead of the Holidays

The holiday season is almost here, and the Fenstersheib Law Group is stepping in once again to support families in Hallandale. Attorneys David and Stephanie Fenstersheib are teaming up with the Lanier James Educational Center and community partners to distribute 200 free turkeys on Tuesday, November 18, at the school’s bus lane.

Lines move fast each year, and families are encouraged to arrive early. The goal is simple: ease holiday stress and help local households enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving meal during a time when grocery prices continue to rise.