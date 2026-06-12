Five-time brain cancer survivor Weston Herman Jr. publishes comic book to inspire kids in treatment

At 19, Weston Herman Jr. is playing in the United States Premier Hockey League and using his journey through cancer to inspire children still fighting their own battles.

Weston Herman Jr. was 7 years old when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2014. Twelve years later, he is a 19-year-old hockey player in the United States Premier Hockey League and a five-time brain cancer survivor, and he is using his story to bring hope to other children facing cancer.

Throughout his treatment, hockey was the constant that kept Herman going.

"Hockey was kind of my everything throughout the entire battle. You know, it was always my goal to just play hockey growing up and, you know, kind of had that little setback throughout it. But I wasn't going to let it determine kind of what I was going to do with my life," Herman said.

He said he refused to let his diagnosis define his future.

"I decided that I was going to play hockey no matter what, and kind of used it as an escape from what was actually going on. Hockey was everything that I could look forward to. I'd have chemo on a Wednesday and then I'd be like, wouldn't care about it. I'd have hockey Wednesday night. So I kind of just looked forward the entire day to what really mattered to me. And I didn't want to let anything stop me," Herman said.

Now, Herman is making sure it does not stop others, either.

He published a comic book called Center Ice, inspired by his own story, in partnership with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, the Florida Panthers, and the American Cancer Society. The three organizations came together to print and distribute the comic books to children in cancer treatment.

"Life isn't as bad as it can be. And while we might have a setback, we can all fight it together," Herman said.

Representatives from Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital described the project as more than a creative effort.

"Things like this are really important. Going through cancer treatment is hard. And being able to put together something fun, illuminating and hopeful like this comic book activation and being able to then give them something to leave with to read, I think it's important that we're bringing hope in the midst of a difficult time," a hospital representative said.

The Florida Panthers played a significant role in making the distribution possible. Over the last year and a half, the Panthers' community partnership with the American Cancer Society has grown substantially, including a campaign called "Panthers on the Prowl", led by general manager Bill Zito.

"That campaign, we've raised over $700,000, which has been incredible. And through the cultivation of that relationship, we've been able to also work with the foundation, which granted the funds to be able to print and distribute these comic books to not only Joe DiMaggio, but children all across the community," Christina Lopez, Senior Corporate Relations Manager with the American Cancer Society, said.

The team said its commitment to South Florida extends beyond the hockey season.

"We're a partner, 365, in the community. And just because it's the off-season doesn't mean we turn off. We really want to make a difference here in this community. We're very proud to be a Broward's team. And we're very proud to be a South Florida team," the Panthers representative said.

For Herman, the project is personal, and the impact is real.

"It's all just for other kids going through stuff. And I don't really want anyone to really go through it. I had to. These other kids had to. So just putting something out there, just like a comic book, something simple, just really has made a difference. And being here today and kind of showing the kids that it's really something special," Herman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.