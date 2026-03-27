Florida Atlantic University arts college serves as a vital cultural hub for the South Florida community

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Florida Atlantic University. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Smith College of Arts and Letters is serving as a cultural anchor for South Florida, bridging the gap between student development and community engagement.

Dean Michael J. Horswell says the college provides a space where students can hone their craft while connecting directly with the public.

"We like to call it the hub or the anchor of culture in South Florida, because we have so many extensions from the campus out to our community," Horswell said.

The college features professional-level productions, such as "Tempest," with scenery and performances built entirely by students under the direction of their professors. However, Horswell notes that the students' hard work relies heavily on public support.

"It doesn't mean anything if you don't have an audience. And so having the community that is so supportive of our arts program is key and so important for the students' development," he said.

To help bridge the gap between the campus and the public, the college utilizes Arts Ambassadors—community volunteers dedicated to spreading the word about upcoming events. The college also keeps ticket prices affordable to ensure the shows remain accessible to everyone.

"These are community members who volunteer to help make those connections, to make sure basically everyone in our community knows what is going on here on these stages," Horswell said.

Beyond community engagement, the college is focused on preparing young artists and musicians for the professional world. Through professionalization pipelines, students get their foot in the door at professional theaters and concert halls across South Florida.

A prime example is the campus Theater Lab, a professional theater company that has premiered over 30 new plays in its 10 years of operation.

"It's an incubator for brand new work, and that means our students are getting to be involved in that development process and learn from amazing playwrights and directors that come here from all over the country to launch their new plays," he said.

In a time of increasing polarization, Horswell believes the arts and humanities are more vital than ever.

"The arts really help us learn to understand each other and presents us with different viewpoints, creates opportunities for empathy and kind of the creativity in the arts really open up dialogs," Horswell said.

For more information, visit fau.edu/artsandletters.

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