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Florida Atlantic University president reflects on first year and future growth

President Adam Hasner says FAU is a top 100 public university with big plans for the future and deep roots in the South Florida community.
Florida Atlantic University president reflects on first year and plans for future growth
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Florida Atlantic University President Adam Hasner, a Palm Beach County native and former state legislator, is one year into leading his hometown university and says FAU is just getting started.

FAU recently became a top 100 public university and is one of 13 universities designated as a top-tier research university. The university also earned an Opportunity University designation for higher post-graduate earnings and a community designation recognizing its local connections.

"There's a lot of change in higher education, so we need to be prepared to be agile and be prepared to skate to where the puck is going," Hasner said.

Hasner highlighted that 40% of FAU students come from lower-income Pell Grant-eligible families, and 25% are the first in their families to attend college.

First Lady Jillian Hasner encouraged the community to get involved on campus.

"Our community comes onto the campus, sees everything that Florida Atlantic has to offer, gets engaged, mentor our students. There are endless opportunities to be engaged with the university and with our students," Jillian Hasner said.

For more information, visit fau.edu/your-hometown-university.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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