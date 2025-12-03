Florida Blue Breaks Down What You Need to Know About Open Enrollment

Open enrollment isn’t “around the corner”. It’s officially here, and now is the time to review your health insurance options before locking in coverage for the new year. To help guide Floridians through the process, Florida Blue representatives Orlando Nieves, Senior Manager, and Juan Awad, Market Leader, joined Inside South Florida to explain what to expect this enrollment season.

Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace, commonly known as Obamacare, runs November 1 through January 15. However, if you want your coverage to begin on January 1, you must enroll by December 15.

This year brings many changes on the government side, and Florida Blue says they’re already hearing from confused members. There are new rules, shifting requirements, and adjustments to premium costs that are causing concern. Some enhanced tax credits are ending, which may create “sticker shock” for members renewing their plans. However, not all credits are being eliminated, and eligibility varies on a case-by-case basis.

Because of all these changes, both experts strongly recommend speaking directly with a licensed agent — not just anyone answering a phone line. Agents can walk you through updated requirements, determine whether you qualify for subsidies, and help you compare plans accurately. They also emphasized the importance of filing your 2024 tax return, which will now affect your eligibility for financial assistance in 2026.

Florida Blue operates 12 community-based centers throughout South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the Treasure Coast, where licensed agents are available for in-person appointments. These centers aren’t just for enrollment: they also offer wellness classes like tai chi and chair yoga, open to the public regardless of insurance status.