Florida National University Hosts Community-Wide Job Fair November 6

If you’re looking to advance your career or land your next opportunity, mark your calendar for November 6 when Florida National University (FNU) hosts its annual Job Fair at the school’s Hialeah campus starting at 10 a.m.

FNU’s Jacqueline Exceus joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees can expect, noting that this year’s event will feature regional employers, internship opportunities, and professional development workshops designed to help both students and community members sharpen their skills.

Unlike many university fairs, this event is open to the public, inviting all residents of South Florida to attend and connect with top employers from across the region. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally, bring multiple printed and digital copies of their résumés, and prepare a brief elevator pitch to make a strong first impression.