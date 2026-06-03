Florida panthers and harvest drive team up to donate thousands of meals to broward county families

The Florida Panthers are turning goals on the ice into meals on the table. The team's "Goals for Food" program, presented by Florida Blue, has donated more than 77,000 meals to Broward County families this year, with a donation triggered every time the Panthers score at home.

The program partners with Harvest Drive, a South Florida nonprofit, to pack and distribute groceries to community partners across Broward County. A recent packing event at Amerant Bank Arena produced 516 bags of groceries, each containing enough food for at least 18 meals per family, including items like cereal. Matt Smith, the Florida Panthers' Director of Community Relations, said the program connects the team's on-ice success to real impact off it.

"The players success on the ice is leading to impact in the community," Smith said.

Smith said the events also bring value to the Panthers organization beyond the community benefit. "For our staff to take time out of their day, be with each other and outside the office a little bit and laugh and joke while also making an impact, that's what this is all about," Smith said.

Harvest Drive was founded roughly three decades ago by Renée Herman, who started the nonprofit to teach children the importance of giving back to their community. What began in a single school has since grown to 13 distribution sites across Broward County, with monthly packing events and a long-standing partnership with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Herman said the partnership with the Panthers has only grown stronger over the years. "I think like ten years, we're working with them and every day just gets better. So without them we couldn't do what we do.” Herman said.

Herman said the work is deeply personal to her. "I could cry, but to do good with such great people that are that one call away or it just will make it happen," Herman said.

Beyond packing events, Harvest Drive's work includes community outreach and a boutique in Davie stocked with gently used items, including clothes, blankets, food, and toiletries provided at no cost to those in need. "Imagine being able to come in and say, how much is it? And we say there is no cost to you. It's just the most wonderful, beautiful, passionate thing that I ever could say that I'm so happy to be part of," Herman said.

To volunteer or get involved with Harvest Drive, visit HarvestDrive.org.

For more on the Panthers' community efforts, visit the community tab at Floridapanthers.com.

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