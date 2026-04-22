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Florida Panthers auction features baskets filled with the favorite items of the team's hockey players

Fans can bid on unique collections from players like Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell, featuring everything from Yeti coolers and signed jerseys to Fruit Loops and Latvian herring.
Florida Panthers auction features baskets filled with the favorite items of the team's hockey players
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The Florida Panthers recently announced an auction featuring baskets filled with the favorite items of the team's players.

I had the chance to unbox some of the baskets, starting with Uvis Balinskis. His basket features Froot Loops, a Chick-fil-A gift card, and a special Latvian herring found in the Baltic.

Anton Lundell, known as "Mr. Las Olas," included items from Noodles Panini and a Lionel Messi jersey to celebrate the new stadium in Miami.

Matthew Tkachuk's collection is packed inside a Yeti cooler instead of a traditional woven basket. It includes matching Stanley Cup Yetis, a game-used hockey stick, a signed Winter Classic jersey, and items to represent the brothers with the "Wingman" podcast. All of the items are signed.

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