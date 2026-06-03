Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito reflects on Olympic gold and what America means to him

*This America 250 segment is presented by the Town of Davie Police Department.*

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, Florida Panthers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito is reflecting on one of the most memorable moments of his career, helping Team USA bring home the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Zito said his role with USA Hockey is less about individual achievement and more about what the program represents as a whole. "I'm not the person to talk. I didn't play, I was never on a national team as a player. But for USA hockey, I'm really a little bit about just probably all that USA hockey encompasses. Anybody can participate and that for me is really the exciting part of it," Zito said.

He said being part of a moment that united an entire country around a single goal was something he never expected to experience. "I remember the game that was bigger than big, that I'd never had any sporting event or been associated with anything even close. So to be even a part of it, I get chills thinking about not only to just be a part of it, but taking home a gold medal," Zito said.

For Zito, the gold medal was not a personal achievement; it was a collective one. "I didn't feel any individual sense of accomplishment or prize. It was the collective. It was look at what these guys had done," Zito said.

Zito said the experience reminded him of the culture the Panthers have built in South Florida. He recalled late nights in the hotel lobby with players, families and staff, including Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan, that felt more like a family reunion than an Olympic Games. "After every game we would go back to the hotel lobby and they would bring out food. This is like 12:30, 1:00 and they would bring out food and drinks. I would stay up to 3 or 4 in the morning with everybody, families, cousins, kids. Mike Sullivan brought his priest. It was awesome. Like everybody was there and it was like a family reunion," Zito said.

When asked whether he could believe his life's journey, Zito said the credit belongs to the people around him, and that the same path is available to anyone willing to put in the work. "When I say to my kids or your kids or any kids, yeah, you can. If you want to do the work, you can do whatever you want. And it's true," Zito said.

On the occasion of America's 250th anniversary, Zito said wearing the USA logo on his chest gave him a deep appreciation for the country he calls home. "How lucky and how fortunate we are to live here, and to not take for granted all of the privilege, all the wonderful things that we have in our lives, in our day to day, and the people who allow us, the decision makers, the military, just the privilege that we enjoy. It's the greatest country in the world," Zito said.

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