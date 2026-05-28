FLORIDA PANTHERS GM BILL ZITO REFLECTS ON USA HOCKEY OLYMPIC GOLD AS AMERICA MARKS 250 YEARS

Florida Panthers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito says being part of USA Hockey's Olympic gold medal run is something that still gives him chills.

Zito sat down to reflect on his involvement with Team USA as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary.

"I remember the bicentennial, but I remember the game that was bigger than big, that never had any sporting event or been associated with anything even close," Zito said. "So to be even a part of it, I get chills thinking about not only to just be a part of it, but taking home a gold medal."

Zito was quick to point out that his pride was not personal.

"I didn't feel in any individual sense of accomplishment or prize," Zito said. "It was the collective. It was look at what these guys had done being a part of team USA."

He described the atmosphere surrounding the team as something that reminded him of the culture he has worked to build with the Panthers.

"After every game we would go back to the hotel lobby and they would bring out food," Zito said. "This is like 12:30, 1:00 and they would bring out food and drinks. I would stay up to 3 or 4 in the morning with everybody, families, cousins, kids. Mike Sullivan brought his priest. Yeah, it was awesome. Like everybody was there and it was like a family reunion."

Zito also reflected on what the USA Hockey experience taught him and what he hopes younger generations take from it.

"When I say to my kids or your kids or any kids, yeah, you can," Zito said. "If you want to do the work, you can do whatever you want. And it's true."

On what it means to wear the USA logo, Zito said the experience deepened his appreciation for the country.

"How lucky and how fortunate we are to live here, and to not take for granted all of the privilege, all the wonderful things that we have in our lives, in our day to day, and the people who allow us, the decision makers, the military, just the privilege that we enjoy," Zito said. "It's the greatest country in the world."

Zito noted that one of the things he values most about USA Hockey is its accessibility.

"Anybody can participate and that for me is really the exciting part of it," Zito said.

This segment is sponsored by the Town of Davie Police.

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