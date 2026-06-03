Florida Panthers launch girls hockey program for youth players across South Florida

The Florida Panthers have officially launched the Florida Junior Panthers girl’s hockey program, expanding access to the sport for girls across South Florida. The program offers 8 teams for players ages 8 and up at all skill levels, plus a prep team for those with less playing experience. All teams will be coached by USA Hockey certified staff.

Athletes will have access to a variety of training resources, with opportunities for tournament play, showcases, and practice. Rob Granato, the Panthers' newly hired Youth Travel Hockey Director, said girls' hockey is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and South Florida is no exception. "Girls' hockey is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and South Florida is no exception. There was some opportunity for girls to play, but now you have the support. Now we own the rinks, now we're able to do the programming, we're able to supplement it. We're able to support the coaches. I'm extremely excited," Granato said.

Granato's passion for the program runs deeper than his multi-decade experience growing the game of hockey. Growing up, his sister had limited opportunities to play the sport she loved, an experience that now fuels his commitment to building pathways for the next generation of female players. "Just growing up and seeing my sister's limited opportunity and the challenges she had growing up. And now to be able to help and provide opportunities for these girls. They love the game of hockey and they deserve the right to play. We're excited to start the program and give them that pathway," Granato said.

For Junior hockey player Madison Eckler, the announcement was an emotional moment. She said she never imagined the program would grow to this point when it first started three years ago. "I remember when we first started this team three years ago, I could never have imagined that this would happen. And I know this is going to be the best thing for the girls in our program, and not even just the girls in our program, but girls all over South Florida and really everywhere," Eckler said.

Eckler said watching the game grow, from USA women's hockey to the Panthers' existing Lucky Pucks program, and now seeing it happen in her own backyard makes the moment even more special. "It's just an amazing feeling knowing that me and Maddie were both part of this growing up. And also just what the future holds ahead for all the girls that are coming into hockey," Eckler said.

“My favorite thing is seeing a ponytail coming out of the back of a helmet. So it's going to be fun and exciting, and I'm glad we can provide an opportunity for the girls," Grenato said.

The Panthers aim to build on the Lucky Pucks existing program, cultivating a culture of empowerment, teamwork, and personal and athletic growth. "You guys really can go beyond that Olympic team coming from Florida. And that's awesome. That's what it's all about," Bill Zito said.

To learn more about the Florida Junior Panthers girls’ program and sign up, visit FloridaPanthers.com/FloridaJrPanthers.

Stay tuned for updates on coaches, tryouts, and more.

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