Florida Panthers player Mike Benning embraces his family's hockey legacy and new life in South Florida

Florida Panthers player Mike Benning is living his dream in the NHL, wearing the same jersey his father wore during the organization's first year.

"It's, you know, it's an honor, and it's, yeah, it's fun," Mike Benning said.

Benning comes from a hockey family that includes his father, brother, and uncle. He grew up watching his brother, who is 8 years older, and seeing his father on television.

"From a young age, seeing my dad on TV and stuff, it was always a dream," Benning said.

Benning credits his parents for his success, noting they took him to rinks at 6 a.m.

"I couldn't thank them enough for why I'm here," Benning said. "And without them, I wouldn't be here."

He said he loves the sport because of the competition.

"There's no other feeling like it," Benning said. "You know, it's fast. It's, it's physical. It's, you know, mentally you got to be strong. So, it's, it's demanding all over the place. And I love it."

As one of the younger players on the team, Benning said the entire roster has been welcoming, especially the defensemen.

"I got to give it to the D-core," Benning said. "Obviously, you know, I've been probably annoying. I'm like a little annoying little brother. Just ask them questions all the time. But, yeah, everyone's been really welcoming and, you know, helped me through the process."

Off the ice, Benning enjoys the South Florida weather and culture. In the summer, he likes to golf and water ski. He also plays the piano. Before games, he listens to Calvin Harris, Kid Cudi, and Key Glock, and he puts his left equipment on before his right.

Despite his NHL status, Benning admits his father is the best hockey player in the family.

"My sister, she beats me, my brother, and my dad," Benning said of her skating ability.

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