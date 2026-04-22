Florida Panthers star Anton Lundell celebrates a champion's homecoming with the Fort Lauderdale community

Florida Panthers player and Olympic medalist Anton Lundell celebrated a champion's homecoming in Fort Lauderdale. Organized by Visit Lauderdale, the event honored Lundell, who serves as an ambassador for the city's destination marketing group.

During the celebration, Lundell debuted his Olympic hardware to community leaders and fans. Despite his international success, Lundell emphasized his connection to South Florida.

"I'm happy to share my success with everybody in this city," Anton Lundell said.

When asked to choose between an Olympic medal and the Stanley Cup, Lundell chose the latter.

"It's 10 months grind with your brothers," Lundell said. "On top of that, you get to celebrate in a city you feel love to live in."

Community leaders praised Lundell for his humble character and dedication to the area.

"It's something I'm super proud of," Lundell said. "Living in the area, I'm spending so much time here and kind of grow as a human as well. On the side of me, growing as a player on the ice. And it's just awesome to be part of the community."

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