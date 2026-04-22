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Florida Panthers to host the first Service and Sacrifice 5K to honor veterans and local first responders

The upcoming race at Bank arena will celebrate veterans and first responders while bringing the South Florida community together.
Florida Panthers to host the first Service and Sacrifice 5K to honor veterans and local first responders
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The Florida Panthers are hosting their first Service and Sacrifice 5K.
The race is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at 7:30 a.m. at Amerant Bank Arena. The event is designed to celebrate veterans and first responders who protect, serve, and support our community every single day.
Whether you are a runner, a track star, or a beginner, anyone can sign up. If you need some help preparing, here is what ChatGPT suggested:

  • Follow a simple training plan, like intervals.
  • Get the right pair of shoes.
  • Pace yourself.

My bonus tip is to train somewhere scenic. We are blessed to run around palm trees and beaches in South Florida, so definitely take advantage of that.
The 5K is just another way the Florida Panthers continue to connect with the community in unique ways, bringing South Florida closer to the sport than ever before.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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