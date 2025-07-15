Florida’s Sales Tax Holiday Now Permanent: Here's How to Upgrade Your Home Fire Safety

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kidde. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Starting August 1, Florida residents can take advantage of the now permanent Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, allowing you to purchase qualifying emergency supplies tax-free including essential items for fire and carbon monoxide safety.

To help Floridians prepare, Inside South Florida sat down with Stephanie Berzinski, Senior Manager of External Communications at Kidde, a national leader in fire safety.

House fires are becoming increasingly dangerous, burning hotter and faster than in previous years. On average, you have two minutes or less to safely escape a fire, making fast alerts and preparedness critical. Additionally, carbon monoxide incidents are on the rise, creating another layer of urgency when it comes to having the right alarms in place.

Berzinski highlighted Kidde’s new Detect line of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, which feature advanced sensing technology for faster emergency alerts. Some models also offer:

Built-in 10-year batteries, eliminating the need for regular replacements

Smart technology integration, including options with Ring app compatibility for mobile alerts

During the tax-free holiday, you can save on:

Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

Fire extinguishers

Emergency lights and flashlights

Portable radios and power banks

Stephanie recommends doing a quick home safety audit before you shop. Different homes may require battery-powered, hardwired, or smart-enabled alarms depending on local fire codes.