Flourish Media celebrates 10 years of empowering South Florida women in business at FMC 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Flourish Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For a decade, Flourish Media has been a driving force for women entrepreneurs in South Florida — and their 10th annual conference proved the movement is only growing.

Kara Vaval, an attorney, author, and the keynote speaker at the recently wrapped Flourish Media Conference (FMC) 2026, joined Inside South Florida to reflect on the event's energy and the organization's year-round impact on women in business.

The energy at FMC 2026

Vaval says the atmosphere at the 10th anniversary conference was electric.

"It was incredible. I was the keynote speaker, and it was an incredible experience just pouring into the ladies in there, really enjoying the energy. Flourish Media brings a lot of financial literacy to the women's community, and I was honored to be a part of that and be able to support that," Vaval said.

Year-round support for women entrepreneurs

While the annual conference is Flourish Media's flagship event, Vaval emphasized that the organization's work continues year-round through programs like its mastermind group.

"I've been with them for a little under a year, and so just getting together on a quarterly basis to work on our businesses, having different seasons in your business that they cover — it's been great," Vaval said.

She says the mastermind has been instrumental in developing her own platform, the Main Character brand, which focuses on women's empowerment, confidence building, and financial independence.

"It's an amazing community, and it's great to be around peers who are up to big things and utilizing the platform and the support," she said.

From Clearance to Priceless

Vaval is also preparing to release a new book, From Clearance to Priceless, which she says aligns perfectly with the mission of Flourish Media.

"It's a literal and figurative term — getting off the clearance rack, emotionally and having that independence and having a better relationship with finances so that you can grow, whether it be a small business or you're looking to build a big enterprise. That's what it's all about," Vaval said.

To keep up with Kara Vaval and her upcoming book release, visit karavaval.com or follow her on social media at @karavavalesq. For more information on Flourish Media and their year-round programs, including Behind the Leaf, visit flourishmediaco.com.

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