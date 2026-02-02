Flourish Media celebrates 10th anniversary with FMC 26 conference focused on embracing life's seasons

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Flourish Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Flourish Media is preparing to mark a significant milestone with its 10th-anniversary conference, FMC 26, featuring a powerful theme centered on embracing different seasons of life and business. Kara and Rhochanda McAdams from Flourish Media shared their excitement about the upcoming event, which builds on last year's "Root It" theme, which helped women reassess and strengthen their business foundations.

"The energy is going to be great, awesome, fantastic, beyond what you can imagine," Rhochanda said about the anniversary celebration. "It's our 10th anniversary this year. Our theme is seasons."

From rooting to flowing

Last year's conference focused on helping women identify gaps in their business strategies and get back on track toward their goals.

"We basically placed the women where they needed to be in their business," Rhochanda explained. "They got a chance to look at it from a different perspective… and we're getting them on track."

This year's "seasons" theme represents the next phase of that journey, encouraging women to move forward with confidence and purpose.

"This year with seasons, we want them to flow and go into what their purpose is and to walk in it confidently," Rhochanda said.

Breaking traditional timelines

The conference aims to challenge conventional expectations about when women should achieve certain milestones or pursue specific goals.

"To change the stigma that, 'Oh, you got to do this at this time, or you got to do this at this age,'" Rhochanda noted. "Honey, you make your own rules, and you do your own."

This message of self-determination and personal timing resonates with women who may feel pressured by societal expectations about career progression, family planning, or business development.

Main character energy

Kara, who serves as the keynote speaker for the 10th anniversary event, brings her "main character brand" philosophy to help women step into their authentic selves.

"I am really into empowering women to lean into the season that they're in, and being okay with leaving certain seasons behind," Kara said.

Her approach encourages women to focus on their own unique journey rather than comparing themselves to others.

"Step into the main character that you are in the storyline of your life, not trying to be what somebody else is, not trying to do what someone else is doing, but really leaning into the story that is your life and going big in it," Kara explained.

Practical wisdom for personal growth

Kara, who has been coaching women for over 16 years, shared a foundational principle that guides her work with clients.

"I think one of the most powerful things that you can do is really embrace all the things that have happened in your life and get that it never happened to you," Kara said. "All of it was always happening for you."

This perspective shift helps women view their experiences as preparation rather than obstacles.

"Life has been chiseling you and preparing you for your next season," Kara noted. "So really embracing and leaning into all of that and having that be your assets versus your liabilities."