Flourish Media celebrates 10th anniversary with grants and investor access for women entrepreneurs

Flourish Media is marking a significant milestone as it celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Flourish Media Conference, an achievement that highlights the organization's commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs through a decade of growth and community building.

The milestone represents more than just longevity in an industry where most small businesses fail within the first two to three years, according to the organization's leadership.

The organization has evolved significantly since its inception, expanding from its original conference format to include comprehensive support services, grants, financial literacy programs, and community assistance for women entrepreneurs.

The Flourish Media Conference operates as a private event exclusively for members, serving dual purposes as both an educational gathering and a platform for identifying grant recipients. Thanks to a partnership with Inter Credit Bank, the organization will distribute $2,000 grants every quarter throughout this year.

A distinguishing feature of the 2026 conference is its investor access component, which has been refined over the past decade. The event includes funder matchmaking sessions where angel investors, banks, and other funding sources gather to hear pitches from women small business owners.

This year's conference will also feature alumni presentations, inviting previous funding recipients back to share their experiences and demonstrate how they utilized the financial support they received.

Sandy Fernandez, SVP of Intercredit Bank and representing the banking perspective, emphasized the importance of funding access for women entrepreneurs, particularly those operating as solopreneurs who often manage multiple responsibilities simultaneously.

"Getting access to those funds gives us the possibility of being able to hire help to get our business to the next level," Sandy said. "A lot of times, entrepreneurs are solopreneurs, and as women, we tend to juggle a lot."

For women who may feel isolated despite professional success, the organization emphasizes the importance of community support and connection.

"You don't have to do it alone. Look for support. Join a community like Flourish," CEO of Flourish Media, Vivian Olodun suggested. "Support is really where we thrive, and it's really what we grow."

More information about Flourish Media, membership opportunities, and the conference is available at flourishmediaconference.com .

