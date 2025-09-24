Flourish Media Expands Its Mission with Behind the Leaf

Inside South Florida welcomed back Sandy Fernandez, Dr. Tracy Timberlake, and Vivian Olodun to talk about Behind the Leaf, the nonprofit arm of Flourish Media. The initiative focuses on financial literacy and investor readiness for women entrepreneurs, while also expanding into community wellness with events that bring families together.

One of their biggest projects is the upcoming Mocha Family Wellness Fair on Sunday, September 28. The free event will feature activities for kids, resources for parents, bounce houses, and health-focused programming for the whole family, all designed to connect wellness with wealth and create stronger, healthier communities.