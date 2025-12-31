Fly to Paradise: Bimini in 30 Minutes

Victor Karavias, Senior VP of Operations for Resorts World Bimini, shares exciting updates about the Bahamas destination, located just 40 miles east of Miami. Known for its stunning beaches, turquoise waters, and mix of luxury resorts with authentic island culture, Bimini offers experiences like tasting Bimini bread, exploring by golf cart, and even swimming with sharks or feeding stingrays.

Traditionally a boater’s paradise, Bimini is now more accessible than ever. Visitors can travel daily by seaplane or three times a week by ferry. The big news: starting February 14, American Airlines will launch seaplane service from Miami, offering 30-minute flights to Bimini three times a week, with plans to expand.

Karavias says this marks the first time a legacy airline will service the island, boosting tourism and convenience for South Florida travelers. He emphasizes that flying is faster than boating and less dependent on weather, making it ideal, especially in winter. For more details, travelers can visit rwbimini.com or aa.com.