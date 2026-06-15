Fogo de Chão brings Brazilian matchday traditions to soccer's biggest global tournament

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Fogo de Chão. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the U.S. hosting soccer's biggest global tournament, Fogo de Chão is bringing Brazilian matchday traditions to fans nationwide. Vitor Melchior, area director at Fogo de Chão, shared how the restaurant is celebrating the moment with watch parties, live music, and a special new cocktail.

“Brazilian soccer culture is about community”, Melchior said. The Brazilian approach to watching soccer goes beyond the game itself.

"It's not about watching a game alone. It's really bringing people together," Melchior said. "And the way that we like to do it, of course, is surrounded with amazing food, amazing hospitality."

That communal spirit is at the heart of what Fogo de Chão is offering fans this tournament season.

"It's about making new friends, it's about having a great time," Melchior said.

Fogo de Chão locations will host watch parties for Brazilian matches on the 13th, 19th and 24th, with live music and all-day happy hour available for guests.

A World Cup cocktail with a twist. To mark the tournament, Fogo de Chão introduced a World Cup caipirinha, a twist on Brazil's national drink. The cocktail is made with strawberries, passion fruit, and Brazil's national spirit, cachaça. The standout detail is the garnish: a small soccer ball carved from dragon fruit.

"Every time Brazil scores a goal, you eat one of those and scream out of your lungs like, 'Fogo!'" Melchior said.

Find a location near you. Fogo de Chão has nearly 100 locations across the U.S. Guests can find their nearest location and join in the World Cup celebrations at fogo.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

