Follow Your Heart Film Festival returns to Manhattan for its second annual run this week

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The Follow Your Heart Film Festival is returning to Manhattan for its second annual run, continuing through June 6.

Golban, a producer and PR strategist involved in the festival, said the event is known for spotlighting emerging talent.

"We're widely known for presenting great filmmakers, especially young, talented ones, with exciting new projects. There is a great variety of interesting stories with different angles, and audiences can expect high-quality filmmaking," Golban said.

Golban said festivals also serve as a critical meeting ground for filmmakers and investors, noting that Florida's financial climate, favorable state taxes, and development opportunities make it a strong hub for the industry.

On the PR side, Golban pointed to seed marketing as a key tool for building audience connection early.

"You can introduce your characters to the public and make a real emotional bond long before the whole story is exposed and introduced to the public," Golban said.

More information is available at followourheart.com.

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