Ford Maverick Wins 2026 Truck of the Year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MotorTrend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

MotorTrend’s Head of Editorial, Ed Loh, announces the 2026 Truck of the Year — the Ford Maverick. Judged across six criteria (value, safety, fuel efficiency, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function), the Maverick excelled as a compact pickup that meets consumer needs.

Starting under $29,000, it offers impressive fuel efficiency, with the front-wheel-drive version reaching 42 mpg in the city. Its size, affordability, and versatility — seating for five, phone connectivity, touchscreen display, and a functional bed for towing or hauling — make it a standout choice, especially as many trucks have grown larger and pricier.

Loh notes two major vehicle market trends: rising prices and a demand for affordable, well-equipped models. He advises buyers that year-end is the best time to shop since dealers are clearing out 2025 models. His tips: research on motortrend.com, note desired trims and features, and take multiple test drives to ensure a good fit for lifestyle and needs. For more details on the Maverick and buying advice, visit motortrend.com.

