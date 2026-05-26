Former attorney and Wall Street banker writes memoir about going from federal prison to purpose

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Airan's book, All Rise: A Lawyer's Evolution from Prison to Purpose, is a leadership memoir drawing on her experience working on Wall Street, practicing law after attending Columbia Law School, and serving time in federal prison about a decade ago.

Airan said the book centers on what she calls "invisible prisons", four internal barriers she believes hold people back.

"I believe we are all stuck in our own invisible prisons, made up of what I call the four walls. So uncertainty, family and life pressures, technology and automation, and then the silence," Airan said.

She said her mission is to help others break free from those barriers.

"My mission in life now is to help others recognize their own invisible prisons and break free of those glass walls and come out stronger, more evolved, better humans on the other side," Airan said.

All Rise is available on Amazon.

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