Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Aflac. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Former NFL player David Pollack shares his wife's brain cancer journey during Brain Tumor Awareness Month.

May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, and former NFL player and college football analyst David Pollack is using the moment to advocate for early cancer screenings.

Pollack, who has been named an Aflac Check for Cancer Champion, recently released a book, Every Day Counts, which details his wife Lindsey's battle with brain cancer.

"Nobody wants to hear the C-word," Pollack said. "But walking through that journey the last year and a half, and how God showed up and has been faithful. It's been awesome."

Pollack said Lindsey's diagnosis began with a simple symptom, an ear that was bothering her, which led to scans that revealed a mass doctors monitored for years before detecting growth.

"If we weren't monitoring that, we'd be having a different conversation," Pollack said.

He encouraged everyone to prioritize regular checkups and screenings and directed people to aflac.com/checkforcancer for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.