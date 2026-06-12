Former NFL tight end Jimmy Graham takes flight with US Air Force Thunderbirds in America 250 moment

Jimmy Graham, a former NFL player and University of Miami football alumnus, fulfilled a childhood dream by taking flight with the US Air Force Thunderbirds at Homestead Air Force Base.

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Jimmy Graham has caught passes in packed stadiums and played on some of the biggest stages in professional football, but nothing quite prepared him for the cockpit of an F-16.

Graham, a former NFL tight end and University of Miami football alumnus, flew with the US Air Force Thunderbirds at Homestead Air Force Base.

"When I was a kid, I always wanted to be a fighter pilot," Graham said. "I went to airshows on military bases as a kid. And I remember looking up and seeing the fighter jets."

Graham described the experience as one of the most memorable of his life, on par with being drafted into the NFL.

"It's just been a magical day. It feels like really the day I got drafted," Graham said.

Before takeoff, Thunderbirds trainers walked Graham through flight procedures, including how to manage the physical demands of the aircraft and what to expect during maneuvers. Once airborne, Graham said the communication between him and his pilot was anything but formal.

"A lot of laughing. A lot of no way. Especially when we got really close to the formation just to see it from that vantage point," Graham said.

The view from above left a lasting impression.

"Looking down at Miami Beach with six red, white and blue F-16s up there. I never get tired of that view," Major Samuel "Razz" Larson said.

The flight came during America's 250th anniversary year, a milestone Graham said carries deep personal meaning. He reflected on the freedoms that made his journey possible, from a difficult childhood to the heights of professional sports.

"Each one of these men and women, they've given their time. They've made the choice to serve this country. But each one of us should have some type of give back, because the freedoms we do have in this country, the ability to be a kid like me, born with nothing, you know, left his house at 15, and yet today I'm sitting here at Homestead Air Force Base in an F-16," Graham said.

Graham said the experience reinforced what he believes makes the country unique.

"This is one of the only places in the world you can do that. And we've all got to stay glued together and understand and focus on what's important, which is loving each other, taking care of each other. And what a country. I love it," Graham said.

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