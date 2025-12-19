Former Rockette Emily Loftiss Shares Luxury Gift Trends for the Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mackenzie-Childs, Philips Lumea IPL, and Cunard. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Luxury gifting this holiday season is all about intention, craftsmanship, and experiences that last, according to former Rockette and lifestyle expert Emily Loftiss, who recently returned to Inside South Florida to share what’s trending right now.

Loftiss says today’s luxury gifts go beyond price tags and focus on meaning, nostalgia, and quality. Heirloom décor, refined home essentials, and experiential gifts are leading the way as shoppers look for items that create lasting memories with family and friends.

For the home, Loftiss highlighted Mackenzie-Childs as a standout brand this season. Known for whimsical design and artisanal craftsmanship, the brand offers everything from iconic tea kettles to statement décor and entertaining pieces designed to elevate everyday living. Several of their items, including an electric two-slice toaster, have recently gained national attention and are designed to become cherished household staples.

Beauty lovers also have reason to celebrate. Loftiss spotlighted the Philips Lumea IPL device, a luxury at-home beauty tool that uses intense pulsed light technology to deliver long-lasting hair reduction. Designed for comfort and ease, the device features smart sensors and multiple attachments for different areas of the body, offering salon-like results from home and making it a highly sought-after gift this season.

For those looking to give something truly memorable, Loftiss emphasized experience-based gifts, particularly luxury travel. Cunard, one of the world’s most storied cruise lines, offers elegant voyages to destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa. With a legacy spanning more than 185 years, Cunard’s ships combine fine dining, classic style, and immersive travel experiences. A current promotion offers onboard credit and added perks, making it an attractive option for holiday gifting.

Loftiss also encouraged viewers to embrace “everyday glam” by treating themselves and others to items they’ve been eyeing all year. From statement jewelry to plush bathrobes or even an extra bottle of champagne for the home, she says luxury should feel joyful and guilt-free.