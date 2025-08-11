Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FPL Shares Easy Ways to Save on Energy This Summer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Florida Power and Light. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Francine Freitas from Florida Power & Light joined Inside South Florida to share easy ways to balance comfort and energy savings during the hottest months of the year, from thermostat adjustments to small changes in how you use hot water. Plus, she highlighted free tools that can help you track your usage and find even more ways to save, such as FLP’s Energy Manager.

Watch the full segment to see all of Francine’s money-saving ideas, and for more ways to save, check out FPL’s new House of Savings experience at FPL.com/waystosave.

