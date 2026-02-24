Free festival in Miramar brings together Caribbean culture, live music and food Feb. 28

The city of Miramar is closing out both Black History Month and reggae month with a free cultural festival featuring live music, food, and dance on Feb. 28.

The Afro Carib Festival runs from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater. Admission is free.

City Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards said the event is designed to bring the community together through shared culture and music.

"February is Black History Month. February is also reggae month," Edwards said. "We celebrate both at the Afro Carib Festival, Africa being the motherland, the Caribbean Islands, where most of us are from, played an important role in the development of the Americas."

Edwards emphasized that the festival is open and welcoming to everyone in the diverse Miramar community.

"Even if we're celebrating Black History Month, we still invite Hispanics, Caucasian, everybody comes to the celebration to learn about each other, exchange culture, and really see that we have so much in common, way more than our differences," Edwards said.

The entertainment lineup includes reggae group Steel Pulse, which is based in England, soca artist Skinny Fabulous from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaican rising star Naomi Cowan, African dance group Creative Uprising, and Visions Band. DJ CJ Hercules will perform Afro beats and popular songs throughout the evening.

Food offerings will include jalop rice, rice and peas, oxtails, and more.

Edwards is encouraging attendees to come dressed to represent their Caribbean nation or heritage, with a best-dressed contest planned for the event.

"Come dressed to represent, if you're representing your Caribbean nation, represent, if you're representing the motherland, represent, wherever you're from, come represent," Edwards said.

For more information, visit afrocaribfestmiramar.com .

