From Bedhead to Dance Floor: TRESemmé’s Touch-Up Truck Hits Miami

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by TRESemmé. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

TRESemmé’s A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray is here to take you from bedhead to “woke up like this” waves in seconds and now the brand is bringing its hair magic to Miami. The “Get the Eff Out of Bed” campaign kicks off with the TRESemmé Touch-Up Truck, where top stylists will create club-ready looks in minutes.

The truck will be parked on Lincoln Road, 1620 Drexel Avenue, on Friday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering styles like The Party Girl Pony and Cut the Line Curls. Can’t make it? You can still grab the A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray exclusively at Target for $11.99.