From Christmas to New Year’s Chic: Easy Decor Swaps That Keep the Magic Going

Inside South Florida stopped by the iconic Christmas Palace with holiday decorating expert Leila Sabet, founder of The Leidy Way. Leila shared her go-to tips for transforming festive Christmas décor into elevated New Year’s style, without starting from scratch, proving your holiday setup can last well beyond December 25.

The key to the transition is editing and elevating. Leila recommends swapping out traditional reds and novelty pieces for metallics like gold, silver, and black, while leaning into texture with pine, wood, glass, marble, and candlelight. Grouping décor in odd numbers, layering ornaments in unexpected vessels, and playing with ribbons and natural elements can instantly refresh a space and give it a more refined, New Year’s-ready feel that still feels warm and inviting.