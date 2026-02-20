From church singer to reggae star: Shuga overcame family opposition to follow passion

A South Florida breast health radiologist has written a children's book aimed at changing how families talk about breasts and breast health from an early age.

Dr. Robyn Roth, author of "Everyone Has Boobies," said she was inspired to write the book after realizing there were no children's books available to help parents discuss breast health with their kids.

"I'm a breast radiologist, and often I'm the first doctor that someone meets when they're diagnosed with breast cancer," Roth said. "I meet lots of women in the clinic, and it's usually in moments of fear and uncertainty."

Roth said she noticed that people often feel shame about their breasts, something she believes is taught from an early age. Her book is designed for children of all genders because everyone has breast tissue.

"I think that breasts are something they're very sexualized from an early age," Roth said. "There's censorship, there's shame around, so I wanted to change that narrative, because everyone has them."

The book also addresses breast cancer in age-appropriate language, explaining that "boobies can get boo boos, and if they do, there are things that doctors can do."

Roth, who is also a mother of three young children, describes her book as "like ‘Everyone Poops,’ but for breasts."

Beyond her book, Roth is passionate about combating misinformation on social media through her platform, The Booby Docs. She works to debunk common myths about breast cancer, including the misconception that people without a family history won't develop the disease.

"About 85% of people who are diagnosed with breast cancer don't have a family history or genetic mutation," Roth said. "I don't want people who have a lack of family history use that as a false sense of security."

