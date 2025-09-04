Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From Fear to Hope: Annette Hines on “Butterflies and Second Chances”

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Top Leaders. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Attorney turned author Annette Hines joined Inside South Florida to share her moving journey as a mother and advocate, captured in her memoir Butterflies and Second Chances. Inspired by her daughter Elizabeth—born a preemie and later diagnosed with mitochondrial disease—Annette turned years of fear and hardship into a mission of hope and community for families with special needs.

She shared the powerful lesson that “fear steals hope,” encouraging parents and caregivers to lean on community, stay informed, and transform their pain into purpose. Annette has since expanded her work through both legal and educational platforms, helping families navigate challenges with knowledge, advocacy, and support.

Watch the full segment to hear Annette’s inspiring story of resilience, advocacy, and turning tragedy into triumph. Learn more about Annette’s memoir and resources at annettehines.com.

