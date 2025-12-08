From MTV to Art Basel: Alejandra “Aleloop” Leibovich Unveils Bold New Installation

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Aleloop. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Art Basel week is nearly here, and multimedia artist and author Alejandra Leibovich, known to many as “Aleloop,” is preparing one of her most ambitious installations yet. The former creative force behind the iconic MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon animation era stopped by Inside South Florida to share how her bold visual style continues to evolve.

Leibovich helped define the look of an entire generation, producing thousands of animated spots per year with complete creative freedom. She says the era’s recent fade-out brings mixed emotions, but she’s energized by what’s ahead. After years of participating in Art Basel and even wrapping fleets of Mini Coopers in her artwork, she remains committed to standing out in what she calls “an ocean of art.”

This year at Context Art Miami, Leibovich debuts a towering installation inspired by the idea of self-portraiture. What began as a small concept grew into a life-size “graphic memoir” that requires two people to move. Each page reflects a different facet of identity and serves as a metaphor for how no one can be defined by a single role.