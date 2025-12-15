From Olympic Track to Pilates Mat: Ebony Morrison Builds Community Through Movement in Miami

Two-time Olympian and University of Miami alum Ebony Morrison is entering a new chapter, trading elite competition for community-centered wellness as the founder of Squeezed Pilates Social Club. Born and raised in Miami, Morrison is now channeling her athletic discipline and personal growth into a space designed to bring people together through movement.

Morrison’s transition from Olympic hurdler to Pilates instructor began with a deep, long-standing connection to Pilates as a training and recovery tool. That interest evolved into action when she earned a $5,000 scholarship to complete her 500-hour comprehensive Pilates certification. From there, Squeezed Pilates Social Club was born, not just as a fitness offering, but as a response to a personal desire for connection and belonging.

Squeezed was created during a challenging period in Morrison’s life, with its name reflecting the idea of finding something meaningful and positive through pressure and adversity. What emerged was a Pilates-based social club rooted in inclusivity, joy, and community. Hosting events throughout Miami, Morrison is now pouring back into the city that shaped her, creating spaces where movement becomes a bridge to connection.

Central to Morrison’s mission is a redefinition of how people relate to their bodies. Drawing from her experience as an elite athlete and her growing research into neuroplasticity, she emphasizes the connection between mind and body. Rather than viewing the body as a machine to be pushed, Morrison encourages seeing it as a vessel of strength, resilience, and grace. Her work aims to help people, especially women, build healthier relationships with their bodies through self-awareness, compassion, and movement.

Squeezed Pilates Social Club welcomes all bodies and identities, positioning itself as an inclusive environment where both men and women can feel supported. Morrison’s goal is simple but powerful: to create a space filled with love, joy, and shared experience.