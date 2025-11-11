From Pink Pumpkins to Purpose: CEO's Cancer Mission

City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig is turning his heartbreak into hope! Ten years after losing his beloved mother Doreen to breast cancer, he's transformed his grief into the company's massive October awareness campaign. What started as a dying woman's wish – "give thousands of pink pumpkin buckets to spread hope" – has exploded into something incredible.

The numbers speak volumes: from 15,000 buckets and modest fundraising to distributing 50,000 pink pumpkin buckets statewide and raising hundreds of thousands for the American Cancer Society. But it's the personal stories that hit hardest – people hugging Andrew through tears, thanking him for reminders to get their checkups, catching cancer early because of the awareness push.

The current campaign sweetens the deal: every mattress test in City Furniture stores equals dollars donated through year-end. It's "promotions for a purpose" at its finest! Andrew's convinced they're literally saving lives through early detection and screening reminders. His company matriarch – "our city mom" – wanted to battle cancer together as a community. Mission accomplished, and then some. Sometimes the most powerful business campaigns come from the most personal places.