From Pro Basketball to Building Futures in Liberty City

After a 15-year career playing professional basketball overseas, Liberty City native Brent Wright is giving back to the community that raised him. At Be Right Leadership Academy, located in the same building where he once paid his family’s light bill, Wright is creating opportunities for local students to succeed through education and innovative programs.

The school started with just 60 students, half of them his own relatives, and has since grown to offer unique learning experiences, including an eSports program that teaches skills in broadcasting, coding, and gaming as a potential career path. For Wright, it’s all about showing kids that education can take them from where they are to where they want to be.