From Seven-Year-Old Teacher to Miss Universe: The Crown That Changes Everything

Meet Melissa Queenie Sapini, the newly crowned Miss Universe Haiti 202,5 who's about to take Thailand by storm! This powerhouse juggles being a professional model, TV actress, sports reporter for New England Sports Network, AND a broadcast student at Suffolk University. Talk about living your best life!

But here's where it gets real: At just seven years old, Melissa discovered her superhero grandmother couldn't read or write. Watching her hand shake while trying to write "Christina" sparked something fierce. Little Melissa became her grandma's daily homework buddy, turning PBS Kids into their classroom. That moment? It shaped everything.

Now she's representing 14 million Haitians with a literacy platform that hits home – 55% of Haiti can't read or write. She's not just wearing a crown; she's carrying a mission to Thailand this month, marking Haiti's first Miss Universe return since 2022.

Her secret sauce? An incredible support system she calls her "village" and the belief that everything happens for a reason. Follow her journey at @melissasapini as she prepares to bring that crown home to Haiti. This queen isn't just competing – she's changing lives, one story at a time!

