From smart garage doors to custom copper kitchens: Top finds from Design and Construction Week

Design and Construction Week is delivering a wave of inspiration for homeowners looking to upgrade their kitchens, bathrooms, garages, and windows with the latest products and technology.

Home improvement and lifestyle gurus Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade gave Inside South Florida a look at some standout finds from the show floor.

Daltile: Tile reimagined

The Daltile booth is showcasing its latest tile offerings in a wide range of sizes, styles, textures and designs. Among the new collections on display is the Art of Fino, a classic-inspired line, and the Remedy collection.

Tile remains one of the most resilient and durable products available for the home, and the newest offerings demonstrate how far the product has evolved in terms of design.

Visit daltile.com to explore the latest collections.

Clopay: The garage as a livable room

Clopay is turning heads with its C Power-enabled click-to-conceal panels from the Avante collection, a garage door system that transforms the garage into a functional living space.

The door allows users to switch between clear glass and opaque panels at the push of a button, making the garage usable as a living room, gym, or playroom. The technology is built into commercial-grade aluminum frames, concealing all wiring for a clean look.

When set to opaque, the panels also help reduce heat gain from the sun, keeping the space more comfortable. The frames are available in multiple colors and can be custom-matched to a home's exterior. In the event of a power outage, the panels remain in the opaque position.

Visit clopaydoor.com for more information.

Akicon: Handcrafted custom kitchen and bath pieces

The Akicon booth is showcasing handmade, fully customizable pieces for the kitchen and bathroom. Artisans handcraft one-of-a-kind items, including range and hood combinations in custom copper and stainless steel, as well as copper kitchen sinks and faucets in non-standard sizes.

The company also offers custom pieces for bathrooms and doors, enabling full-home customization.

Visit akicon.com to learn more.

GE Smart Shades: Motorized window shades made simple

GE Smart Shades are motorized window coverings that deliver a custom look straight out of the box. The shades can be controlled by remote or voice command and are available in black or white hardware options.

The shades come pre-sized to fit 6 of the most common window widths, eliminating the need for custom ordering. Color options include white, gray, blackout, and translucent. The built-in rechargeable battery only needs to be charged approximately twice a year.

Visit shopgelighting.com to shop the collection.

For more inspiration from the show, visit tradeshowtreasurehunters.com .

