From Storybooks to Self-Care: Chanae Returns to Inside South Florida to Share Her Wellness Journey

Inside South Florida welcomed back Chanae L. Woods, whose journey continues to inspire South Florida in more ways than one. An attorney, founder of ROM8, and author, Chanae returned to talk about a deeply personal chapter: reclaiming her health, confidence, and sense of purpose.

Chanae opened up about years of struggling with body image, self-worth, and tying happiness to the number on a scale. Her turning point came when she reframed her wellness journey, focusing on non-scale victories like strength, mobility, and mental clarity, while grounding the process in faith. What began as a personal decision evolved into a movement, as she used social media and community spaces to encourage women to redefine success, practice self-care, and step fully into who they’re called to be.