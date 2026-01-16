From the Metro to the Big Stage: A Superfan’s Love Story With the Miami Hurricanes

Inside South Florida is counting down to a historic college football moment as the Miami Hurricanes take the field at Hard Rock Stadium for the national championship, right here in their home city. Ahead of the big game, we caught up with lifelong Canes superfan Ja Disilus, aka "JD Da Boss," whose passion for the U has turned him into a beloved figure in the Hurricanes community.

JD shared how a first trip to a Canes game in the 1990s sparked a love that grew into a family, one built on tailgates, friendships, and the now-iconic “Metro Boys,” a tight-knit group of fans who gather under the Metrorail before every game. For JD, Hurricanes football is bigger than wins and losses; it’s about belonging, unity, and a community that spans all backgrounds, brought together by orange and green. That dedication earned him the honor of 2024 Fan of the Year, a moment he still describes as surreal.