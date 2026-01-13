From the U to the Stage: Joseph Torres Brings Romeo Home in ‘& Juliet’ National Tour

Inside South Florida welcomed Joseph Torres, an Atlanta native, proud Miami Hurricane, and the current Romeo in the national tour of ‘& Juliet’. Torres stopped by to talk about stepping into one of the most iconic roles in theatre, this time with a bold twist, and what it means to bring the show back to South Florida.

‘& Juliet’ flips Shakespeare’s classic on its head, imagining a world where Juliet chooses life, independence, and a second chance at love. Set to a hit-packed pop score by Max Martin, the show blends comedy, heart, and high-energy choreography, with Romeo making a memorable comeback that adds humor and disruption to the story. Torres shared how much fun it is to play a rebellious, self-aware version of Romeo while being part of a production driven by some of the biggest songs of the last few decades.