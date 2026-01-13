From the U to the Stage: Joseph Torres Brings Romeo Home in ‘& Juliet’ National Tour

Inside South Florida welcomed Joseph Torres, an Atlanta native, proud Miami Hurricane, and the current Romeo in the national tour of ‘& Juliet’. Torres stopped by to talk about stepping into one of the most iconic roles in theatre, this time with a bold twist, and what it means to bring the show back to South Florida.
‘& Juliet’ flips Shakespeare’s classic on its head, imagining a world where Juliet chooses life, independence, and a second chance at love. Set to a hit-packed pop score by Max Martin, the show blends comedy, heart, and high-energy choreography, with Romeo making a memorable comeback that adds humor and disruption to the story. Torres shared how much fun it is to play a rebellious, self-aware version of Romeo while being part of a production driven by some of the biggest songs of the last few decades.
The ‘& Juliet’ national tour just finished a successful run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and is headed to the Broward Center beginning January 13. Fans can grab tickets and show details at browardcenter.org, and keep up with Joseph Torres on Instagram at @josephstorres_ as he continues to take this role and his career to new stages.