Frontline Recovery Offers Outpatient Support for Addiction and PTSD

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by IBH Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Former law enforcement officer Alex Davidoff, founder of Frontline Recovery in Pompano Beach, joined Inside South Florida to share his mission of helping individuals, first responders, and veterans struggling with addiction, PTSD, and related challenges. Inspired by what he witnessed on the job, Davidoff created a program that goes beyond traditional inpatient detox by offering outpatient care. This model allows patients to receive treatment for a few hours a day and then return to work, family, and daily responsibilities.

Davidoff explained that Frontline Recovery also provides additional support for homeless veterans, including clothing, meals, housing, and workshops to help them rebuild their lives beyond treatment.