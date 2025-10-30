Fuel Your Fall Tailgate with Nutritionist-Approved Picks

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Roxana Ehsani Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian Roxana Ehsani stopped by Inside South Florida to share her top healthy and delicious must-haves to elevate your game day spread. From energizing coffee add-ins to protein-packed snacks and antioxidant-rich drinks, here’s how to snack smarter this football season.

Laird Superfood

Tailgating days can start early, so kick things off with a cup of coffee or tea powered by Laird Superfood Sweet & Creamy Superfood Creamer. This organic powdered creamer is made with coconut milk powder, naturally rich in MCTs, and sweetened with organic coconut sugar, which means no artificial ingredients here. Add it to your morning brew or even breakfast recipes for a creamy, plant-based energy boost. Find it at Whole Foods and Costco warehouses across Florida.

Wonderful Pistachios

Forget greasy chips! Reach for Wonderful Pistachios, a complete plant-based protein that packs six grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving. They’ll keep you full and focused through all four quarters. Try them in-shell or no-shell, and look out for the brand-new Dill Pickle flavor, rolling out to convenience stores now and grocery stores early next year. Pro tip: Use pistachios in creative recipes like pistachio hummus or pistachio-date energy bites for a crowd-pleasing tailgate dip. Available in the produce section of most local grocery stores.

POM Wonderful

Swap out sugary drinks or pregame shots for POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice. Each bottle packs 700 milligrams of polyphenol antioxidants to help fight free radicals and support recovery, plus potassium for healthy muscle function. Enjoy it straight, as a refreshing mocktail or spritzer, or blend it into an antioxidant-rich smoothie. Perfect for staying hydrated at the tailgate or on the couch. Also found in the produce section at your local grocery store.