Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Fueling Kids for Back-to-School With Chobani Greek Yogurt Drinks

Fueling Kids for Back-to-School With Chobani Greek Yogurt Drinks
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Chobani. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Bestselling author, nutritionist, and mom Frances Largeman-Roth joined Inside South Florida to share smart, healthy ways families can fuel up during the busy back-to-school season.

She highlighted Chobani Greek Yogurt Drinks made with natural ingredients, real fruit, and farm-fresh milk. Each bottle packs up to 30 grams of high-quality protein, six live and active cultures, probiotics, and vitamin B12 to support energy, focus, and muscle health. Even better, 73% of kids said they love packing them in their lunchboxes, making them a convenient win for parents too.

Watch the full segment to see how Chobani makes mornings easier, and visit chobani.com for more details.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com