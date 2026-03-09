Gabby's Dollhouse season 13 brings kids to a glittery new world called Fairylandia on Netflix

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DreamWorks. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Gabby's Dollhouse is back for its 13th season, and this time the animated Netflix series is taking young viewers somewhere entirely new — a glittering, fairy-filled world called Fairylandia.

Laila Lockhart Kraner, who stars in the show, joined Inside South Florida to talk about what families can expect from the new season, why the show's interactive format resonates so deeply with kids, and what she hopes viewers take away from the magical new world.

What is Fairylandia?

Season 13 leans fully into fairy magic, complete with glitter, sparkles, fairy wings, and a new creature called kitty corns.

"Lots of fairy magic and glitter and sparkles. We get fairy wings. I love the season because it ties in some of my favorite things of fairies. And there's 'kitty-corns' too," Laila said.

The season also introduces new music, including an original song already available to fans.

"There's a really catchy one called 'Only in Fairylandia' that's also already out," Laila said.

And while the world may be magical, the lessons remain grounded.

"As usual for Gabby's Dollhouse, there's going to be some lessons as well to learn as we're playing in this fairy world — positivity and having a growth mindset and learning from our mistakes and failing fantastically, as we like to say in the dollhouse," Laila said.

Favorite episodes

When asked about her favorite episode to bring to life, Laila said it was a tie between two standout moments from the season.

"The first one, where we first get introduced to the secret world of Fairylandia, was really fun and just magical, getting to see all the things glow and sparkle. But there's also one where we have a kitty bear tea party, which was the cutest thing ever, where we get to see these little miniature bear versions of the Gabby cats," Laila said.

Why kids feel like part of the show

One of the defining features of Gabby's Dollhouse is its interactive format, which begins each episode with an unboxing surprise before heading into the animated dollhouse. Laila says that direct connection with the audience is at the heart of why the show works.

"Each episode starts with Gabby looking directly into the camera and talking to the kid as if they're there with her and a part of the story, because they really are. They're an essential part to how the story goes on and unfolds," Laila said.

"I think kids love really feeling like they're part of the show, and they're friends with all the characters in the show because they are. That's how the show has gotten this big. I think it's because kids feel that connection," she said.

What Laila hopes families take away

Laila says the biggest message she hopes families carry with them from season 13 is simple — embrace play.

"I hope that as a family, everybody can just embrace the power of play and use that imagination and creativity that's so abundant as a kid throughout your whole life, and to make sure to have fun and sing along and dance along, and just use that play and think outside the box, because it's such a wonderful ability, and it helps in so many ways, besides just having a good time," Laila said.

Season 13 of Gabby's Dollhouse is now streaming on Netflix.

