Game Day Tailgating Made Easy With Christina Daves

Inside South Florida welcomed lifestyle expert Christina Daves to share her top picks for making football season tailgates fun, stress-free, and stylish. From refreshing cocktails to hydration essentials, here’s everything you need to know for your next game day.

Carbliss Cocktails

Skip the hassle of mixing drinks and enjoy Carbliss, a ready-to-drink premium cocktail in a can. With flavors like cranberry, mango, lemon lime, pineapple, watermelon, and black raspberry, there’s something for everyone. Best of all, these drinks are zero carbs, zero sugar, and come from a woman- and veteran-owned company. For more information, visit DrinkCarbliss.com .

Cira Electrolyte Powder

Staying hydrated is key under the Florida sun, and Christina recommends Cira Electrolyte Powder hydration packets from The Vitamin Shoppe. Packed with electrolytes and vitamin C, they’re easy to toss in your clear bag and mix with water on the go. She also swears by the convenient Greens on the Go packets, which include probiotics, fiber, and organic fruits and veggies, perfect for staying healthy before indulging at the tailgate. For more information, visit CiraNutrition.com .

Firelight Flask

Elevate your setup with the sleek Firelight Flask, a three-piece set that includes two magnetic tumblers. Ideal for cocktails or mocktails, this flask eliminates the need for plastic cups and coolers. Plus, it can be customized with football, hockey, or other designs, making it a stylish centerpiece for any tailgate. For more information, visit HighCampFlasks.com .