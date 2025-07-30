Gap’s Back-to-School Collection Offers Stylish, Durable Deals for Every Kid

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gap. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the back-to-school season kicks off, Gap is making it easy for families to send their kids back in style without breaking the bank. Fashion expert Melissa Garcia joined Inside South Florida from the Gap store in Times Square to share this year’s top trends and shopping tips.

Denim remains a classic staple, but this season it’s getting a fresh update with new silhouettes like barrel and baggy jeans. Girls can expect to see denim infused with playful prints like florals and tie-dyes, plus timeless jean jackets. For boys, the utility trend is big: cargo pants, chore jackets, and functional pieces with extra pockets are all on trend.

Gap’s Vintage Soft Essentials and heritage-inspired fleeces are cozy, stylish options that work alone or layered throughout the year. The brand is also encouraging kids to express themselves with mix-and-match options including bold colors, graphic tees, statement socks, backpacks, and hats, letting each child’s personality shine through their wardrobe.

With versatility and durability in mind, Gap’s collection is designed to last from the first day of school to the last. Many of the pieces transition seamlessly from weekday to weekend wear, offering even more value for families.