George Snow Scholarship Fund continues father's legacy of helping students achieve educational dreams

The George Snow Scholarship Fund has been transforming lives in South Florida for over four decades, providing financial assistance and comprehensive support services to students pursuing higher education. Tim Snow, president of the organization and son of its namesake, shared with Inside South Florida the story behind the scholarship fund that has helped countless young people overcome financial barriers to education.

George Snow moved his family to South Florida in 1958 to become a high school math teacher before transitioning into real estate and construction. His passion for aviation ultimately led to his tragic death in a helicopter accident in 1980.

"Because of his interest in education, and while he was alive, he was always trying to help young people who were trying to help themselves," Tim Snow said. "So we created this back in 1982 to memorialize him, and we've been doing it ever since."

Supporting diverse educational paths

The George Snow Scholarship Fund takes a comprehensive approach to educational support, recognizing that success comes in many forms.

"We're looking to help young people who are again trying to help themselves and others who have a financial need, trying to help them continue their education," Snow said.

The organization supports students pursuing various educational paths without preference for traditional four-year institutions.

"We're just as likely to send somebody to an Ivy League school as we are to a vocational or technical school," Snow explained. "We are looking for young people who have financial need, and know what they want to do with their lives, and we want to help them succeed with that."

Beyond financial assistance

What distinguishes the George Snow Scholarship Fund from other scholarship providers is its commitment to comprehensive student support that extends far beyond monetary assistance.

"Most all these young people are very talented, and they just need a little help financially, and many of them need a support system," Snow said.

The organization provides an array of support services designed to address various challenges students may face during their educational journey.

"If they need a computer, we'll get that for them," Snow said. "We have an emergency fund for them. We've got a whole team back at our office that is working to make sure that any challenges that they have, any challenges adjusting to a new environment of college, which some of them do, that we're there to help them and support them through that process."

This holistic approach recognizes that financial barriers are often just one obstacle students face when pursuing higher education.

Application process and outreach

Students interested in applying for the George Snow Scholarship Fund have until February 1, 2026, to submit their applications through the organization's website at scholarship.org . The application process is designed to be accessible and straightforward for prospective applicants.

Beyond online resources, the organization actively reaches out to students throughout South Florida through school visits and workshops.

"We're also going into schools in Broward County and doing workshops," Snow said. "Same thing in Palm Beach County. This next week will be filled with presentations all over the counties."

The website also contains additional resources to help students learn more about the application process and requirements.

The George Snow Scholarship Fund continues to honor its founder's memory by identifying and supporting young people who demonstrate both financial need and the determination to help themselves achieve their educational goals.