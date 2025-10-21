Get Ready for Halloween with Bianca Dottin

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Halloween is almost here, and Inside South Florida is helping you prep with lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin, who shared her top festive finds for families, from toys to self-care treats and cozy sleepwear.

Beanie Bouncers

Bianca kicked things off with Ty’s Beanie Bouncers, the plush collectibles that now have a spooky seasonal twist. These soft, squishy toys bounce high and come in over 60 designs, including pumpkins, bats, and fan-favorite characters from Disney, Marvel, Paw Patrol, and Bluey. Perfect for Halloween party favors or boo baskets, you can find them at beaniebouncers.com or in stores nationwide.

Countdown to Halloween Giftset

Next, Bianca showed off Lush’s Countdown to Halloween Box, featuring seven mini doors packed with vegan bath and body goodies like Ghosty Bath Bombs and Pumpkin Spice Body Spray. It’s a self-care treat with a spooky twist, sustainably packaged and perfect for winding down before the big night. Available at lush.com and Lush stores near you.

Little Sleepies

Finally, Bianca highlighted Little Sleepies, known for their buttery-soft bamboo pajamas that now come in glow-in-the-dark Halloween prints! Styles include Hallows Eve and Jack-O-Lantern, with options for matching family sets, perfect for trick-or-treating or a cozy movie night in. Explore the full collection at littlesleepies.com .